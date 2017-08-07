Man seems to be a friend only when he needs a hand

DEAR PROTECTIVE: No, it’s not. Your husband’s “best friend” appears to be a user. From where I sit, he is being treated more as a reliable resource than a friend, let alone a “best” friend. However, after 30 years, your spouse may be so accustomed to it that he doesn’t know the difference. How sad.

DEAR ABBY: A year ago I met the untouchable Ice Prince Charming and somehow managed to snatch him up a few months ago. But now that he has “defrosted” and we’re starting to settle into a relationship, I’m realizing that my “prince” is a bit too charming. This may sound nuts, but I’m getting sick from all the sugary sweet affection all the time, and I can’t get him to answer anything for himself. It’s always, “It doesn’t matter, as long as I’m with you. It doesn’t matter, you’re better/your opinion is better. You’re so great, amazing, cute, etc. Love you, our kids will be so cute, I wanna marry you, etc.” And nothing else. He won’t even let me compliment him. We used to have intellectual arguments, dumb competitions, talk all night about fun things we wanted to do one day or just sit around and snark at each other when we weren’t going at our sometimes separate hobbies. I know all every girl wants is her boyfriend to be sweet, so why does it bother me? Am I crazy? How do I get my best friend back? — UNUSUAL JERSEY GIRL

DEAR JERSEY GIRL: Here’s how. Tell him exactly what you have told me. He may be love drunk, but if that doesn’t sober him up, then it may be time to find a prince who’s less charming and better suited to you.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.