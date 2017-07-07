Bluesman’s wife feels no love after festival incident

DEAR FACE: You are neither alone nor unloved, and I seriously doubt your husband’s response to your hypothetical question was an indication that he doesn’t love you. It’s possible that he was afraid he would not be able to adequately protect you, and that Security could deal with the three men more effectively than he could. Bear in mind that if the real thing were to happen, he might react very differently. Because you are fearful, plan ahead. Carry pepper spray when you attend his performances.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter graduated more than two years ago. I offered to help her with her thank-you notes, but I dropped the ball and never got them completed and sent out. I feel terrible and guilty. Would it be wrong to send out letters to everyone and explain what happened? Or how else can I resolve this mess and put my conscience to rest? — PROUD MAMA IN OHIO

DEAR PROUD MAMA: The task of writing thank-you letters was your daughter’s responsibility from the start. She should send them out right away, with her apologies. Better late than never.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.