Man decries rampant false advertising on dating sites

DEAR DISAPPOINTED: I agree that there should be more truth in advertising, which is why I’m printing your letter. However, the same can be said for men who have also been known to fudge the truth about their height and weight, and whose photos feature them wearing baseball caps to hide their baldness. There will be a better outcome and fewer disappointments if the “moment of truth” comes BEFORE the meeting.

DEAR ABBY: I am very frustrated because my soon-to-be husband doesn’t shower often enough. He showers about twice a month — and that’s it. I have tried convincing him to get in the shower with me as foreplay, but he refuses. When I ask him why he won’t shower, he says he showers “enough.” He doesn’t seem depressed or moody. He just smells really bad — especially “down there.” All of this is recent. Because he washes so infrequently, I have become less willing to have sexual contact with him. His hygiene problems are major. When we first got together, he showered daily or at least every other day. He doesn’t understand how disgusted I am. His behavior is extremely gross and unhealthy. Help! — THE CLEAN ONE

DEAR CLEAN ONE: You are absolutely right. Your fiance’s poor hygiene IS extremely gross and unhealthy. He understands how disgusted you are; he just doesn’t care. He cleaned up before because you hadn’t been “wooed and won” yet. He may change in the future, but not for the better. You say this personality change is recent. You might be doing him a favor to suggest that it’s time for a checkup with his doctor.

DEAR ABBY: What is proper elevator etiquette? I’ve always assumed that passengers should exit the elevator before new ones get on. However, I have seen some people push their way through the door while people are exiting. Shouldn’t they wait until everyone has left the elevator before entering? It seems like common sense to me. — ANN IN NEW YORK

DEAR ANN: It IS common sense, and it’s also the rule of etiquette. The people you describe are impatient, ignorant or rude.

