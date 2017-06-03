Errand runner is chagrined by size of lunchtime tips

DEAR RUNNER: Your bosses don’t tip more than 10 percent because they are getting takeout, not table service. You should not feel embarrassed or apologize for them. If you are wise, you will say nothing, because to do otherwise will make it appear that you think your employers are cheap — and word travels.

DEAR ABBY: I’m taking my son to a concert because he likes this artist. It’s someone who probably won’t ever perform here in south Texas again, but my new wife is giving me hell for going. I’m always doing things with my wife and stepson anytime she wants me to take him along — which is often. I rarely do anything with my son. Because I’m always working, I see him only every other weekend. It’s our only time to bond. He will be 17 this year, and I don’t know what will happen after he turns 18. — BONDING IN TEXAS

DEAR BONDING: Draw a line in the sand. Do not allow your new wife to dictate your relationship with your son. He may be turning 18 next year, but age has nothing to do with it. He will always be your son. If you nurture the relationship and let him know that he is loved, it should last forever.

DEAR ABBY: I’m 30 years old and have been in love with my best friend since childhood. I’m afraid if I tell her how I feel, I’ll lose our friendship. Should I take a chance and tell her? — SHY LESBIAN IN MICHIGAN

DEAR SHY LESBIAN: Yes, tell her how you feel. If that’s the end of your friendship, it would be better for you than what you’re experiencing now. If your friendship is strong, it should survive even if your romantic feelings are not reciprocated. If your friend doesn’t share your feelings, you will then have to decide whether hurting inside the way you are is emotionally healthy for you.

