Old friend’s sudden withdrawal causes a crisis of confidence

DEAR SUFFERING: You can get past this by scheduling some sessions with a therapist, or talking to your clergyperson. Surely by now you realize that Ann may have some issues. Please don’t make them yours. Your other friends are not clones of this woman and are not likely to react in the extreme way she does. While counseling may not lessen your sense of loss, I hope it will give you a measure of peace of mind.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter’s “Great Aunt Sally” sent her a high school graduation card and check a year too early. Sally is her grandmother’s sister on her dad’s side. Her dad and I are no longer together, but I’m still friendly with his mother and aunt. Her dad is not the right person to handle this, so it’s up to us. We don’t want to offend or embarrass Aunt Sally by returning the check. Should I have my daughter return it with a thank-you note explaining the error? Or should I have her keep it and send a thank-you note letting her aunt know that her thoughtfulness is appreciated? Since this lady has a great sense of humor, I’m leaning toward the latter, but I don’t want to keep something that isn’t yet earned. Help! — MOM OF AN ALMOST-GRAD

DEAR MOM: A gracious thank-you note is, of course, in order. Your daughter should keep the card and the check, and mention in her note that she graduates next year, because if Aunt Sally hears it from another relative, she may wonder why your daughter didn’t tell her herself. If Aunt Sally has the sense of humor you say she does, she will take the news in stride.

