Woman wonders if opposites can move beyond attraction

DEAR OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Opposites often attract, that’s true. And, depending upon the people involved, it can lead to successful marriages. However, couples in a solid relationship need to be able to communicate honestly with each other, and your gentleman friend appears not to be capable of doing it fully, which is not a good sign. If you plan on taking this relationship to the next level, I recommend the two of you have premarital counseling. Your church may offer it. Or, if he would prefer, consult a licensed marriage and family counselor.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is 3. She has reached the point where she notices and comments upon others’ appearance. Generally, her comments are of the “that lady has a big bottom!” variety, spoken loudly and within earshot. We are working on the concepts of manners and tact, in addition to learning that people come in all shapes, sizes, colors, etc. In the meantime, however, have you any suggestions for how to address the subjects of her comments? I’ve offered some version of “I’m sorry, we’re still working on our manners,” but it seems to imply that I’m teaching her to make her hurtful comments in a quieter voice. — EMBARRASSED IN KENTUCKY

DEAR EMBARRASSED: You are overthinking this. Children sometimes say the darndest things. The way you’re handling it is just fine. I hardly think anyone will be wounded for life because of anything a 3-year-old utters. (Everything looks “big” to a kid that age.)

