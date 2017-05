Mom’s past relationship is subject of sons’ curiosity

DEAR ANCIENT HISTORY: Do not “out” her to her sons. The next time they call, if that question is asked again, handle it with a laugh and say they should take their questions about their mother’s sex life directly to her. Period!

DEAR ABBY: I recently had a baby and gained 25 pounds. My husband and I decided to go on a post-baby diet, which includes cutting out carbs and sugar. Over the past month, he has lost about 15 pounds; I lost eight. The problem is, he is constantly talking about our diet. He dictates everything we eat, although he refuses to cook. He also wants to know my exact weight to see how I’m doing. Abby, I’m too embarrassed to tell him my weight as I’m a few pounds heavier than he is. Why doesn’t he understand that weighing me is very embarrassing? He constantly tells me he loves me and wants to help me live a healthy lifestyle. I should also mention that I have suffered from emotional eating my entire life. — NOT WANTING TO WEIGH IN

DEAR NOT WANTING TO WEIGH IN: The person determining your post-baby diet should not be your husband; it should be your doctor or a licensed nutritionist. Your husband may be well-meaning, but what he is doing is counterproductive. When emotional eaters are stressed, they eat! Please schedule an appointment with your physician and your spouse to talk about what’s going on because it is not healthy for you or your marriage.

DEAR ABBY: I raised all five of my children without much help from their deadbeat dad, who was never around. They are grown now. I am still single and barely making a living. All of my kids live around the Dallas area. I don’t. Where I live is working for me because I have jobs, but I want to be near them. Should I throw away what I have to go and be near them, or stay where I am financially stable? I love my children so much. — LONESOME MOM

DEAR LONESOME MOM: Unless you are sure you can find work in the Dallas area, you should not relocate. It would make more sense for you to discuss this with your children and encourage them to visit you more often, if it’s feasible.

