New study aims at stopping Alzheimer’s before it starts

DEAR DR. SPERLING: I’m pleased to alert my readers to your clinical trial. Living to a “ripe old age” can be a mixed blessing because the older we get, the greater the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease entering the picture. Readers, Dr. Sperling is looking for subjects with a family history of Alzheimer’s disease or who, through prescreening, have been discovered to have amyloid plaques forming in the brain. There are more than 65 study sites throughout the U.S. and several in Canada, so you may be able to find a location near you.

DEAR ABBY: I have been somewhat taken aback by two retirement party invitations I received lately. Both require an “entrance fee” of $15 to $20. I have never heard of or experienced something like this before. When I retired from teaching 10 years ago, I held my own retirement party at my home. I supplied the food and beverages and requested “no gifts, please.” Is there a new custom that requires people to pay an admission price to a party? If someone pays to go to the party, is he/she also expected to bring a gift? Honestly, I’m a little put off being asked to pay to celebrate my friends’ retirements. Should I be, or is this an appropriate request? — WONDERING IN OHIO

DEAR WONDERING: I don’t blame you for feeling put off. I don’t know who is supposedly giving the parties for your friends, but if you’re being asked to pay for your food and beverages, it appears that no host is. If you pay to attend these parties, your PRESENCE should be your gift. And if you choose not to go, I wouldn’t blame you.

