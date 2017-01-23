Longtime family friend feels hurt by sulky teen’s attitude

DEAR UN-UNCLE: I am sure what you are feeling isn’t any different than what Sara’s parents are feeling right now. I agree that she is probably going through a phase and “just being a teenager.” My advice is to give her some space and hope that when she finally pulls out of it she will recognize how lucky she is to have such a loving un-uncle. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for you.

DEAR ABBY: My sister and I are senior citizens with health problems, so we share an apartment to minimize expenses and to be sure someone is around if needed. My brother and his wife sometimes socialize with us. The problem is, my brother has a friend. The friend and his wife constantly use foul language. I don’t like hearing the F-bomb used as an everyday part of speech. I have tried modeling correct behavior and not cursing, but it hasn’t worked. How can I ask them to stop without alienating them and losing my brother and his friend? — APPALLED IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR APPALLED: In recent decades there has been a coarsening of the language many individuals use on a daily basis, and it’s regrettable. However, that doesn’t mean you must listen to it and remain silent. The next time it happens, tell your brother and his friends that when they use the F-bomb, it makes you and your sister uncomfortable and ask them to please refrain from dropping it when they are with you. That’s not an unreasonable request, and it shouldn’t alienate anyone.

