Girls’ friendship changes as toddlers become teens

DEAR SOME GOOD TIMES: Tell your parents how you feel about Kathy and why. Friendships don’t always last forever. As time goes by, sometimes people grow apart. If Kathy is unkind to you, you shouldn’t be forced to be around her. Because your parents and hers are close, they can socialize as adults, with no offspring involved.

DEAR ABBY: My husband lacks sympathy. When people die, he has the attitude of, “Oh well, people die.” I thought he would change once someone close to him died, but his father died a few months ago, and although he shed some tears, he refused to eulogize him at the funeral and is back to his old attitude. His mother is the same way. Recently, my grown son phoned me in the middle of the night to let me know that his best friend’s dad had died. He was very upset and needed to talk. My husband was annoyed that he woke us about someone we didn’t even know, and went on to say how ridiculous it was that my son was so upset. I told him that, as a mom, I will talk my son through any problem, whether he agrees with it or not. He just grumbled and went back to sleep. This is still bothering me. I wonder how my husband will act toward my children if I die first. I worry that he will say “suck it up and stop crying” when they need him the most. I don’t think this is worth ending a 30-year marriage over, but it makes me angry that he is so unsympathetic. Any ideas on how I should handle this? — FULL OF FEELING IN ARIZONA

DEAR FULL: Yes. Outlive him.

DEAR ABBY: I have been a longtime reader and recently I have been reading the archives and find it funny that most requests for advice are relevant even in this day and age. My question is, now that we have caller ID and cellphones, do you still say “hello” when you answer a call? The greeting seems false since you know exactly who is calling you. It could be because I am in my 40s and didn’t grow up with cellphones. — AIMEE IN SAN ANTONIO

DEAR AIMEE: The customary greeting is still to say hello. However, because we now have caller ID, which gives us the advantage of knowing who the caller is, many people answer their phones by addressing the person by name (i.e., “Hello, Aimee!”).

