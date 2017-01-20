Couple’s long, joyful marriage is based upon three principles

DEAR PETER: Thank you for sharing those words of wisdom because they apply to husbands as well as wives. There’s a saying: The higher the pedestal, the longer the fall. Partners who treat each other as equals and with respect — and the key word is “respect” — usually have long-lasting and happy unions. Those who complain behind a spouse’s back, who denigrate rather than elevate, do not make themselves look better or their marriages healthier. I’m glad you wrote.

DEAR ABBY: How do you deal with adult “children” who ignore issues about their health? My 30-something son had a root canal a few days ago. His face is swollen, he has lost sleep and is in pain. His wife has tried everything to get him to get it checked out, and she just called me in desperation. Why does he do this? It isn’t the first time she and others have begged him to take care of himself. She’s pregnant and they have two other small kids. He has insurance, so it’s not about money. It’s just so stressful for those of us who love him. He works for himself and is a high-energy guy and a great dad. — QUESTIONING MY SON’S SANITY

DEAR QUESTIONING: Some men feel that acknowledging pain is showing weakness. They think that if they just “gut it out” a while longer, things will get better. And while many of them do, many also don’t. Pick up the phone and tell your daughter-in-law to call the dentist who did the root canal and ask whether what her husband is experiencing is normal. And if the answer is that it’s not, she should tell her husband that “the surgeon wants him to come in for a recheck” to be sure his wounds haven’t become infected.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.