Dad’s affair brings misery to his family and to him

DEAR DISAPPOINTED: Considering what has been going on, your feelings are natural. However, because you are unsure about what is driving your father — addiction, illness, indecision, etc. — do not “cut all ties.” Leave the door ajar a little longer. There’s a saying, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” Victims sometimes need several attempts to leave their abusers, and your dad may be no exception.

DEAR ABBY: I have been dating a wonderful girl for about seven months. We’re sophomores in college. She’s sweet, kind, extraordinarily talented, and we treat each other wonderfully. Everything has been great, with the occasional disagreement. The problem is that I’m starting to notice that she seems to be homophobic. I was raised in a liberal, open-minded home, whereas hers was much more conservative. She never met a homosexual until college. She has talked about feeling uncomfortable with two men kissing or talking about being intimate. At first, I thought she’d be equally uncomfortable with straight couples doing the same thing, but she wasn’t. When I tell her that I support marriage equality and the LGBTQ community, she gets very quiet and uneasy. I care for her, but I don’t know if I can be with someone who’s this uncomfortable about homosexuality. What do you think I should do? This is a very important issue to me, and I would love your insight. — TORN

DEAR TORN: She may be a wonderful girl, but whether you are wonderful for each other is open to question. Try to project ahead. If the two of you were to marry and she was unable to overcome her aversion to gay people, to what extent would it limit your ability to interact with them? Or their ability to have a relationship with you? Let this play out a little longer to see if she’s able to evolve with more exposure. If she’s not, then she may not be the one for you.

