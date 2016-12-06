logo

Dear Abby

Knitted breast prostheses are made with tender loving care

Abigail Van Buren • Today at 12:00 AM

DEAR ABBY: You would be doing millions of women a great service by telling them about Knitted Knockers Support Foundation. It has been tirelessly working at inspiring volunteer knitters and crocheters to provide FREE soft, light prostheses for breast cancer survivors. Typically, the traditional prostheses can be hot, heavy, expensive and take quite a while to arrive. Knitted Knockers are made by people who care. Sometimes your request can be filled that very day. All you need to do is ask. These are sent nationwide and all over the world. I learned about this wonderful organization earlier this year, and I am now the Northern California distribution point. The response we’ve had from women who receive them is astounding. Please let breast cancer survivors know about Knitted Knockers at www.KnittedKnockers.org. There they will find an order form to fill out, and we will be happy to mail out one or a pair. They give women confidence and comfort at a time when they can really use it. If you know a knitter or crocheter, encourage them to join the cause. Knit and crochet patterns and a list of acceptable yarns are on the website. Abby, thanks for passing the word on! — CLAIRE G.

DEAR CLAIRE: I know many women will be glad to know about the service you are offering, and grateful for the knitters and crocheters who devote their time so generously to make recovery easier for breast cancer survivors. Thank you for writing.

DEAR ABBY: I’m a retired widow and former model. I have dated mostly men my own age and a little older. I was in a sexless (but affectionate) marriage for nearly 30 years, and I have looked forward to a robust sex life with a new love. But I’m finding that men who are intellectually matched to me are no longer interested in making love. If they are interested, they don’t seem to want a monogamous relationship. Any hints? — STARVED FOR AFFECTION

DEAR STARVED: Just this. Widen your dating profile to include younger men, and if you’re lucky, you may find someone who is not only your intellectual match but also can perform.

DEAR ABBY: It’s Santa here, asking if I could address your readers about a couple of things my helpers at the malls are bringing to my attention. First and foremost: When you stand in line with your child, and it’s finally their turn and they start to cry, scream and tremble, please DON’T force them to sit on Santa’s lap. If you do, you are traumatizing your child. Is a picture really worth your child’s well-being? Next, I would discourage new moms from rushing from the hospital with their newborn, 2- or 3-day-old babies. You need to remember how many children sit on Santa’s lap. Babies’ immune systems are fragile, and Santa’s suit can be loaded with germs. Thanks for your time, Abby, and Merry Christmas to all. — MALL SANTA

DEAR M. SANTA: Thank you for your sensible suggestions. Some parents’ heads become so full of sugarplums at Christmas that they forget their little ones are too young to associate Santa with the goodies he brings with him. I hope readers will take your message to heart.

