Knitted breast prostheses are made with tender loving care

DEAR CLAIRE: I know many women will be glad to know about the service you are offering, and grateful for the knitters and crocheters who devote their time so generously to make recovery easier for breast cancer survivors. Thank you for writing.

DEAR ABBY: I’m a retired widow and former model. I have dated mostly men my own age and a little older. I was in a sexless (but affectionate) marriage for nearly 30 years, and I have looked forward to a robust sex life with a new love. But I’m finding that men who are intellectually matched to me are no longer interested in making love. If they are interested, they don’t seem to want a monogamous relationship. Any hints? — STARVED FOR AFFECTION

DEAR STARVED: Just this. Widen your dating profile to include younger men, and if you’re lucky, you may find someone who is not only your intellectual match but also can perform.

DEAR ABBY: It’s Santa here, asking if I could address your readers about a couple of things my helpers at the malls are bringing to my attention. First and foremost: When you stand in line with your child, and it’s finally their turn and they start to cry, scream and tremble, please DON’T force them to sit on Santa’s lap. If you do, you are traumatizing your child. Is a picture really worth your child’s well-being? Next, I would discourage new moms from rushing from the hospital with their newborn, 2- or 3-day-old babies. You need to remember how many children sit on Santa’s lap. Babies’ immune systems are fragile, and Santa’s suit can be loaded with germs. Thanks for your time, Abby, and Merry Christmas to all. — MALL SANTA

DEAR M. SANTA: Thank you for your sensible suggestions. Some parents’ heads become so full of sugarplums at Christmas that they forget their little ones are too young to associate Santa with the goodies he brings with him. I hope readers will take your message to heart.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.