Man drains family savings to fund failing enterprise

DEAR STUCK: Your husband should have discussed his career change with you before he quit the law firm. Do NOT allow him to push you into taking money from your 401(k). Because your husband hasn’t yet reached retirement age, when he liquidates his, there will be a penalty for early withdrawal. Consult an attorney — other than your husband — about what your next steps should be to protect yourself and your children because your spouse does not appear to be making rational decisions.

DEAR ABBY: I am writing in response to the letter from “Loving Granddaughter” on July 2, who was asking for ways to prepare for the eventual passing of her grandparents, with whom she is very close. A way to help her cope with her premature grief would be to take time to sit down with her grandparents and video a personal interview with them. This “Interview With a Loved One” provides an opportunity to capture her favorite stories and memories as told by her grandparents in their own words. She might even hear some surprising new stories as well! We started doing this with my grandfather when he was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, before he started losing his memory. After he finally succumbed, going back to his interviews was a great way for our family to remember him in the way that he would have wanted to be remembered. — JESSICA IN MISSOURI

DEAR JESSICA: That’s a wonderful suggestion, one that I know will be appreciated by many of my readers. Thank you!

DEAR ABBY: How do I introduce my unmarried daughter’s baby daddy? Can’t say “husband,” and can’t say “partner” since gays have claimed that word. So how do you define that new role? — I’D LIKE YOU TO MEET ...

DEAR MEET: When you introduce your grandchild’s daddy, use his name and say, “This is ‘John,’ ‘Jessica’s’ partner.” The term is not used exclusively by LGBT people, but by straight couples as well. ****** Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

