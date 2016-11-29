Grandma is tired of being a good sport and chauffeur

DEAR TIRED: This shouldn’t be your responsibility. When your daughter and son-in-law signed up the child for sports, they should have thought it through. Rather than impose upon you, perhaps they should ask the parents of other children in the program if your granddaughter could ride along. If that’s not feasible, consider this: You stated that your son-in-law drives the only running vehicle, which leads me to believe they have another one that’s broken down. Could you loan or give them money to put it in working condition? If so, you would be off the hook.

DEAR ABBY: I’m the manager of a medium-sized apartment building with several older tenants. As these tenants get older, their needs become greater. When it’s time for the children and family to step in, not ALL do. Some think — and have actually told me — that giving the manager $20 at Christmas will ensure that Mom/Dad gets to the grocery store, bank and doctor, and the bills are paid all year. Abby, this is not my family, and I do not feel obligated to take them to run their errands. Their children then tell me, “What am supposed to do? I don’t have time,” etc., and I reply that it’s their responsibility, not mine. Is there a legal means to make them take care of their own? Threatening to have them charged with elder abuse doesn’t always work. — NOT A DAY CARE

DEAR NOT A DAY CARE: If you’re feeling charitable, make a list of various resources for seniors in your community and offer the information to the “children.” Further, neglecting a vulnerable, elderly parent is considered elder abuse, and if that’s what’s going on, you shouldn’t “threaten.” You should report it to your county adult protective services office.

DEAR ABBY: I was engaged to a man for seven years. Two weeks after we celebrated our seventh anniversary, he decided he didn’t love me anymore. We parted a year ago, but he has been texting me, picking me up from work and taking me to lunch or dinner quite a lot lately. We spent one night together, but since then, he hasn’t contacted me. What should I do? — TRYING TO MAKE SENSE OF IT IN HAWAII

DEAR TRYING: Recognize that your former fiance has the sensitivity of a rock. Accept that a rewarding relationship with him is not in the cards, move on and stop looking back.

