Friend enjoys a free ride without the slightest thanks

DEAR ABBY: I’m hoping you can guide me on how to handle a sticky situation with my neighbors. My 9-year-old son has befriended a kid his age. The boy is nice and I don’t mind him coming over. However, he has a younger brother the parents always send with him, and the boy is very hyper and aggressive. I work full time as a behavior specialist and deal with hyperactive children all day. The last thing I want when I come home is a hyper child I cannot parent. My son recently invited his friend to sleep over, and the parents sent both boys. How do I let them know that sometimes just the older brother is welcome without hurting their feelings? — NOT WANTING

DEAR NOT WANTING: Hurting their feelings? The parents are using your invitations to the older boy as a baby-sitting opportunity for the younger one. I don’t think it would be rude to tell them you can handle only one child at a time, and to please refrain from sending the little brother to your home unless he is specifically invited.

DEAR ABBY: I am struggling with trust in my relationships. I haven’t found a faithful man in any of the relationships I’ve had in the last five years, and it has made me gun shy. Now, each time I try to date, I look for any small indication that he could be cheating, which leads to jealousy and drives men away. How do I learn to trust again? Should I delete all social media? Should I just stop trying to date altogether? I am so frustrated and tired of getting hurt. — WOUNDED

DEAR WOUNDED: Putting ourselves out there is risky. There can be many disappointments before a person finds the right match. (Men also become frustrated and gun shy.) Your luck might improve if you become serious less quickly and let relationships evolve without looking for commitment or signs of betrayal. If a man acts responsibly, does what he says he will and treats you with respect, give him the benefit of the doubt and the chances are your luck may change. If you’re unable to do this, some sessions with a licensed professional counselor may help.

