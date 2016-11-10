Man’s new job with an old flame gives his wife a chill

DEAR NEEDS: In a situation like this, much depends upon the individuals involved and the circumstances of the breakup. Not all romances end acrimoniously. Sometimes they gradually diminish and the people involved move on. It would be interesting to know who told you your husband and this woman were once lovers. If it was your husband, I think you have less to be concerned about than if it was someone “trying to be helpful.” It is possible that the woman contacted your husband because she is familiar with his work ethic and his abilities and thinks he would be the best person for the job. That said, however, there are four people involved in this situation. And your question about whether her husband is aware of their history is a good one, because he should be.

DEAR ABBY: I have a suggestion for your readers who take prescription medication. When they are finished with it, they should peel the label off the bottle, stick it to a piece of paper and send it through a shredder. These labels contain a lot of personal information. If they fall into the wrong hands, they could become shopping lists for drug addicts and our landfills could become their next source. Better to be safe than sorry, if for no other reason than privacy. — CHET IN KENTUCKY

DEAR CHET: I agree!

