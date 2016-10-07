Temper tantrum puts an end to 15-year-long friendship

A week ago, I approached him calmly and told him I was uncomfortable with his put-downs. Well, he threw an over-the-top temper tantrum the likes of which I have never seen, accused me of being “weak-kneed” and stomped away. I have finally had it.

I mentioned it to a friend who is a psychologist and he said this person has all the character traits of a raging narcissist. I'm now convinced this person will never change and I cannot understand the pettiness he reverts to. Can you comment? — BREAKING AWAY IN MIAMI

DEAR BREAKING AWAY: If you feel it is better for you to distance yourself from this “friend,” then that's what you should do. He may be a jackass; however, it is unwise to label someone who hasn't been FORMALLY diagnosed as having a personality disorder.

DEAR ABBY: A year ago we had a house fire. While insurance put us up in housing, it took a while to find a place. That first month I didn't know if I was coming or going. Dealing with insurance, contractors, family and a job was almost more than I could handle. The last thing I needed to hear was, “What's for dinner?”

If I have one piece of advice to offer to people who want to help friends, it would be, “Give them gift cards from local restaurants.” I know how much I hated to speak up and say I needed help, so don't ask, just DO if you see something needs to be done.

This idea also works well in lieu of flowers or home-cooked meals when someone dies. We gave a friend several gift cards for area restaurants when her husband died. When out-of-town company came in for the funeral, she said they came in handy for her. — HOPEFULLY HELPFUL

DEAR HOPEFULLY HELPFUL: People are often at a loss about how to help during a crisis, and this isn't something that usually comes to mind. Your suggestion is a good one. Thank you for writing.

DEAR ABBY: Is there a proper way for a man to introduce himself to an attractive woman in a public place like a store or a museum? — DAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

DEAR DAN: It's not difficult. If you're in a store, ask for her advice about a product. If you're in a museum, strike up a conversation about an artist or a painting, sculpture, etc. Then introduce yourself and keep talking. If she's receptive, she'll give you her name.

